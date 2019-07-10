Group of USC students outraged ahead of university president vote

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- USC students say they’re outraged over a decision to vote on who will be the next president without their input.

On Wednesday a group students held a forum to voice their concerns about the special called meeting in just two days.

“I’m just upset with the process,” Sawyer Mcduffie, student said. Some students at USC feel ignored after an unexpected special called meeting to vote on the next university president. “This really came out of left field and we didn’t know that any of those candidates were still in play,” Lyric Swinton, a student at USC said. Trustee Charles Williams said Gov. Henry McMaster pushed for the quickly called meeting to hire retired Army three star general and West Point Superintendent Robert Caslen to be president. Caslen was one of four finalists in April, but trustees postponed a vote after students and others protested his lack of qualifications and a comment that binge drinking was a big factor in sexual assaults. Back in April students protested against the fourcandidates selected. The backlash caused the board of trustees to postpone the vote. “When they break their end of the contract and they don’t hold up to their end of the deal and don’t hold up to the truths that they originally told us, then that sets a filling of distrust and that’s not acceptable,” Swinton said. Student body president Luke Rankin says he’s going to relay their message to board members before the vote. “When I speak in that board meeting they listen and its a genuine interest in what I have to say,” Rankin said.

McMaster will have a say in who is chosen — and students hope he hears them.

“We’re here to show him that just because we are a bunch of 18,19, and 20 something year olds that we are not going to bow to the governor and let him do what he wants,” Mcduffie said.

McMaster has not publicly spoken about his role in Friday’s meeting.