Simms Powers USA to Gritty Victory over Israel

NAPLES, Italy –– Aamir Simms posted an ultra-impressive performance in the 2019 World University Games semifinal against Israel, scoring 27 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to help the United States secure a spot in the gold medal match on Thursday night.

Of Simms’ 16 rebounds, seven came on the offensive glass. The United States grabbed 23 offensive rebounds on the night and out-rebounded Israel 53-36.

The United States was also aided by freshman Al-Amir Dawes’ 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, including an impressive barrage of 3-pointers, finishing 4-for-5 from behind the arc. Dawes grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists.

John Newman posted another double-digit scoring effort with 10 points, while also collecting six rebounds.

The United States found themselves down by a game-high 17 points with the score in favor of Israel 26-9 in the first quarter. The USA Team bounced back in a big way and had the score knotted at 41-41 entering halftime.

The USA’s biggest lead of seven proved to be a 24-point turnaround in the game.

The USA will play Thursday night at 8 p.m. (2 p.m. ET) against Ukraine for the gold medal. The game will be streamed FISU.TV. It is FREE to register and log in to view. The game will prove to be a rematch from pool play that saw the United States squeak out a 59-58 win.