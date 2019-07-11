Court order blocks UofSC Board of Trustees meeting on Friday about new presidential candidate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC Board Trustee member Charles Williams tells ABC Columbia that he filed a temporary restraining order, which was granted on Thursday, by Judge Robert Hood not to have a Board of Trustees meeting Friday.

Williams says he filed the temporary restraining order since there was only three days notice that a special meeting was going to be held. In South Carolina, the law says you have to have at least a five day notice before a meeting.

Governor Henry McMaster sends out a letter stating, “Although I did not call tomorrow’s meeting, in my capacity as ex officio chairman of the Board of Trustees, I respectfully recommend that you consider rescheduling the meeting for the near term both for the convenience of those involved and to eliminate any unnecessary distractions or concerns regarding the timing of the special meeting.”

According to a UofSC spokesperson, the meeting has not been rescheduled at this time.

This story is developing.