Person of interest sought for Blossom Street shooting last month

(Courtesy: CPD) Mack Wilson

(Courtesy: CPD) Sketch of possible suspect in the shooting on Blossom Street



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say they’re searching for a person of interest in a shooting incident on Blossom Street last month.

Officers say they want to speak to Mack Wilson, 36, for information on a suspect that shot a 27-year-old victim.

According to investigators, on June 19 at approximately midnight, the victim was found outside an apartment complex with injuries to the lower body, who was later released from a hospital.

Authorities say witnesses heard the victim and an unidentified male arguing before the shooting.

Police describe the possible suspect as a tall, slender black male who’s 30-years-old, with a short haircut and a well-groomed beard.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.