Woman likely grazed by bullet while sitting on porch, sheriff’s deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A woman was struck by a bullet while sitting on her porch and now deputies need your help to track down the gunman.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect (s) involved in the incident that happen in the 1000 block of Bakersfield Road on July 10th.

Deputies say the victim felt pain in her cheek shortly after hearing a “loud bang” just before 11 p.m.

The victim reportedly found a bullet lying on her chair.

The woman was treated for a laceration.

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn up to $1,000.