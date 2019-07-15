Former officer said she was paid to bring package containing meth, marijuana to facility: Warrant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A former correctional officer was sentenced to serve six years prison for introducing contraband to inmates.

According to an arrest warrant, on July 4, 2018 Janean Lateefah Dunbar, 41, of Aiken was caught brining eight grams of methamphetamine, four hundred and eight grams of marijuana, blunt wraps and black and mild cigars to Trenton Correctional Institution.

On Thursday, Dunbar was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, furnishing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office.

Dunbar said she was paid $1,000 by an inmate to pick the package up and bring it into the facility, the warrant says.

Edgefield Circuit Judge William Keesley sentenced Dunbar to serve 10 years, suspended to six, plus five years probation.

The S.C. Department of Corrections officials say this is one of the longest sentences imposed on a correctional officer in recent years