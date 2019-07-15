Help your neighbor by donating a fan to CPD

Kimberlei Davis,

 

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As warmer weather continues in the Midlands, the Columbia Police Department is distributing fans to eligible recipients now through Labor Day.

Help your neighbor through September 2 at these  CPD locations:

  • Headquarters – 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201
  • East Region – 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045
  • Metro Region – 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201
  • North Region – 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203
  • South Region – 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205
  • West Region – 690 Club Road, Columbia, SC 29212

For monetary donations, citizens can make a check payable to The Columbia Police Foundation.  (Note the “Fan the Heat” Program on the check.)

For more information visit the Columbia Police Department’s website.

