Help your neighbor by donating a fan to CPD
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As warmer weather continues in the Midlands, the Columbia Police Department is distributing fans to eligible recipients now through Labor Day.
Help your neighbor through September 2 at these CPD locations:
- Headquarters – 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201
- East Region – 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045
- Metro Region – 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201
- North Region – 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203
- South Region – 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205
- West Region – 690 Club Road, Columbia, SC 29212
For monetary donations, citizens can make a check payable to The Columbia Police Foundation. (Note the “Fan the Heat” Program on the check.)
For more information visit the Columbia Police Department’s website.