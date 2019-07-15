Help your neighbor by donating a fan to CPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As warmer weather continues in the Midlands, the Columbia Police Department is distributing fans to eligible recipients now through Labor Day.

Help your neighbor through September 2 at these CPD locations:

Headquarters – 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201

– 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201 East Region – 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045

– 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045 Metro Region – 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

– 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201 North Region – 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203

– 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203 South Region – 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205

– 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 West Region – 690 Club Road, Columbia, SC 29212

For monetary donations, citizens can make a check payable to The Co lumbia Police Foundation. (Note the “Fan the Heat” Program on the check.)

For more information visit the Columbia Police Department’s website.