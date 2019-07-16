City Council gives first approval in gun seizure ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia City Council has give first approval to an ordinance that would allow law enforcement to confiscate guns — if they’re used in a violent crime.

Councilman Moe Baddourah tells ABC Columbia the council unanimously passed the first reading of the city’s gun seizure ordinance.

It would pertain to any gun used in a violent crime and any gun discovered in a traffic stop that’s been used in a violent crime.

The city council stressed this new ordinance would not have an effect on responsible gun owners unless a stolen gun is used in a violent crime.

The council will meet for a second reading and vote before the seizure goes into effect. If passed, it would go into effect immediately.