Richland County Council gives homeowners clarity after assessment notice

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Council addressed concerns after 97,000 of homeowners got a notice that their property values went up, which could raise their taxes as well.

“South Carolina requires us to reassess every 5 years so it’s not just something we do at the drop of a hat,” Liz McDonald, the Richland County Assessor said.

So for the first time ever,the Richland County Assessors Division hosted a community meeting for frantic homeowners to get clarity.

“We do want property values to go up overtime not go down,”Katie Marr, with the Richland County Assessors office said.

The notice let people who live in Richland County know, the value of their homes went up buy a thousand dollars or more.

“I knew we were going to have a little increase but I did not realize they were going to max us out this year,” Denise Hicks, a Richland County Resident said.

“I was a little surprise because I was like wow it went up,” Mark Porter, a Forest acres resident said.

Many assumed it was a tax bill.

“Property value has increased but it is not a tax bill at all,” Marr said.

But it could have an affect on your taxes in the future. As for now officials say there is a plan to prevent that.

“Just because your value went up doesn’t mean your taxes will go up,” Marr said. “They will do a rollback millage, so this is not revenue neutral. The county makes no money off a reassessment.”

For homeowners who don’t agree with the increase you have time.

“There’s 90 days in which they can come in and appeal from this notice and that date is stamped on that notice as well,” Marr said.

The North East area has seen the largest increase. The assessor’s office does plan on having another meeting like this one in lower Richland to give more homeowners clarity.