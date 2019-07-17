Clemson admires the journey and takes aim at more ACC success

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – There’s only been two teams to ever win four-straight ACC football titles: the 1992-95 Florida State Seminoles and the 2015-18 Clemson Tigers.

Dabo Swinney’s team has the potential to push their program to further heights yet to be seen in their conference, expected to be the league favorite once again at ACC Kickoff.

As the 2019 team takes their turn in a matter of weeks, coach and senior offensive guard John Simpson reflect on the ride it’s been and where the road can lead them.