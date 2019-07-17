Hummus recalled over Listeria concern

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Before you spread that hummus, check to see if you could be spreading something else.

Pita Pal Foods LP issued the voluntary recall on products made between May 30, 2019, and June 25, 2019, after the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes was found at one of the company’s manufacturing facilities during a Food and Drug Administration inspection, according to a company statement issued Monday.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled products is urged to return it for a full refund.

For a full list of recalled products, click here.