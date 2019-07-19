Caught-on-camera: Woman wanted in sports bar brawl behind bars

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies say a 23-year-old woman is behind bars following an assault at a sports bar that was caught on surveillance.

Rykeesha Moore faces a charge of second degree assault and battery stemming from the June 21 incident.

Deputies believe Moore was the aggressor in the incident at Baker’s Sports Pub & Grill; She surrender to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Friday morning.

Moore is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.