Jill Biden scheduled to return to Palmetto state

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) —- On Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, 2019, Jill Biden, the wife of Former Vice President and now Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden will travel to Charleston, South Carolina.

During the trip Biden is expected to meet with voters and participate in the campaign’s nationwide Day of Action.

On Friday, Biden will attend a community meet and greet in Summerville, hosted by former Dorchester School District Two Board member Frances Townsend and her husband Henry.

On Saturday morning, Biden will attend a private breakfast with women community leaders. After, she will kick off the campaign’s Day of Action activities at the Lowcountry campaign office.

event organizers note that this schedule is subject to change.