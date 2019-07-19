Retired General Robert Caslen voted to lead USC

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After receiving a vote of no confidence, the University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees voted to elect Robert Caslen’s nomination to be the next president of the University of South Carolina.

The process has created quite a controversy around the school and state.

