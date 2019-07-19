Twitter followers grow for USC president-elect Caslen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The newly-elected president of the University of South Carolina is growing in popularity on Twitter.

In just minutes following the vote by the Board of Trustees, Robert Caslen has hundreds of new followers.

Caslen says he is honored to be chosen to lead “this great institution and full recognizes the challenges the Board addressed to get to this point.”

He said he is eager to start meeting with students, faculty and staff…to address concerns and issues. Caslen also thanked those that supported his candidacy before ending the series of tweets with a #ForeverToThee.

1/5 I am honored to be chosen to lead this great institution. I fully recognize the challenges the Board addressed to get to this point, and I am grateful for their support and confidence. I will work tirelessly to listen to all of our students, faculty, staff, Board members, and — Bob Caslen (@LTGRobertCaslen) July 19, 2019

2/5 all our constituents to understand their concerns and issues, and I will actively seek their advice. From talking with many people, it is clear the University of South Carolina is on track to be the preeminent institution of higher education in America today, and — Bob Caslen (@LTGRobertCaslen) July 19, 2019

3/5 I will work to move this university and system in that direction, ensuring South Carolina continues to deliver a world-class education to students while making the state a better place to live. I am eager to start meeting with students, faculty and staff, and — Bob Caslen (@LTGRobertCaslen) July 19, 2019

4/5 my goal is to work collaboratively with our entire university and system community to address challenges, to build confidence, respect and trust, and to create new opportunities. — Bob Caslen (@LTGRobertCaslen) July 19, 2019