Twitter followers grow for USC president-elect Caslen

Kimberlei Davis,

Twitter/@LTGRobertCaslen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The newly-elected president of the University of South Carolina is growing in popularity on Twitter.

In just minutes following the vote by the Board of Trustees, Robert Caslen has hundreds of new followers.

Caslen says he is honored to be chosen to lead “this great institution and full recognizes the challenges the Board addressed to get to this point.”

He said he is eager to start meeting with students, faculty and staff…to address concerns and issues. Caslen also thanked those that supported his candidacy before ending the series of tweets with a #ForeverToThee.

