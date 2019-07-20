Three Tigers make Cut at The Open Championship

Portrush, Northern Ireland—Lucas Glover, Kyle Stanley and Doc Redman all made the cut for the final two rounds of The Open Championship at the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Northern Ireland on Friday.

This marks the first time that Clemson has had three former players make the cut at The Open Championship and the first time in any professional Major since the 2006 PGA when Glover, Charles Warren and Jonathan Byrd accomplished the feat.

Clemson is the only school with three former players in the field for the final two rounds.

Glover stands in 32nd place with a 141 total after rounds of 72 and 69 on the par 71 course. Redman is tied for 48th with Stanley among others at 142 after rounds of 71-71. Stanley’s 142 total was the result of rounds of 75 and 67.

This is the fifth time Glover has made the cut at The Open Championship, more than any other former Tiger, but it is his first made cut here since 2011 when he finished 12th at Royal St. George’s. That is the best finish by a former Clemson golfer at The Open Championship.

Glover’s round of two-under-par 69 is his best at The Open Championship since the first round of that 2011 tournament when he had a 66. He began Friday with birdies on each of the first two holes, one of just five players to do that during the round.

For the round, Glover hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation and has now hit 23-36 through two rounds. One of the keys so far for Glover is that he has not made a double bogey, as he has six birdies and five bogeys for his one under par score.

Stanley improved by eight shots and 65-places in the standings with his second round 67 that was tied for the sixth best score of the day. That 65-place improvement in the standings was the fifth best gain in the field in the second round. The former Clemson All-American (2006-09) shot a 32 on the front nine thanks to two birdies and an eagle (7th hole). He needed only 11 putts on the first nine holes and had six greens with zero or one putt.

Redman also got off to a good start with a birdie on the first hole on Friday, and he finished with a two-under par 34 on the front side. He made a bogey on the final hole, as did Glover, to shoot 37 on the back nine and finish with his second straight even par round.

Redman, who played for Clemson just two seasons ago and would still be a senior on this year’s team if he stayed in school, is the first former Clemson golfer to make the cut in his first Major as a professional since 2014 when Ben Martin did it at The Open Championship.

Redman has had 30 putts in each round and has hit 25 of 36 greens in regulation. He has seven birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey.

Stanley will be the first former Tiger off the first tee on Saturday. He has an 11:10 a.m. start (6:10 a.m. Eastern time) and is paired with former Arizona State All-American Paul Casey. Redman will start off the first tee in the next group at 11:20 a.m. local (6:10 a.m. Eastern time) and will be paired with Eddie Pepperell. Glover starts at 12:55 p.m. local time (7:55 a.m. Eastern) and will play with former UCLA All-American Patrick Cantlay.

Eight hours of coverage begins on the NBC Television network at 7 a.m. Eastern time.