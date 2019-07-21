Glover and Redman Record Top 20 Finishes at The Open Championship

Portrush, Northern Ireland— Doc Redman (70), Lucas Glover (71) and Kyle Stanley (71) all shot rounds at par or better on Sunday to finish among the top 41 players at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. It marked the first time in history that three former Tigers finished in the top 41 of a professional Major Championship.

Redman and Glover tied for 20th in the final standings with 72-hole totals of 283, while Stanley finished 41st with a two-over-par score of 286. Redman and Glover are just the second and third former Clemson players to finish in the top 20 of any Major Championship.

Glover finished 12th at the 2011 Open Championship and that is the only finish that is better than the 20th place achieved by Glover this year and Redman. It was also the first major in which two former Tigers shot under-par for the 72 hole tournament.

Both players benefitted by difficult playing conditions late in the day. They were both in 35th place when Glover finished, but moved up 15 places in the standings by the end of the day.

Redman’s performance was particularly impressive because it was his first professional major (played 2017 Masters as an amateur), and just his 11th PGA Tour even overall. He was one of just nine first-time performers to make the cut.

Four months ago Redman had no status and was practicing with the Clemson golf team at the Penley Building. After a second-place finish at the Quicken Loans Championship in Detroit, he earned conditional status for the remainder of the season. The second place finish also qualified him for the Open Championship. He is approaching $1 million in earnings for the year.

The native of Raleigh, who should still be a senior on the Clemson team, had rounds of 71-71-71-70 in recording his 283 total. He became the first Clemson golfer to shoot 71 or better in all four rounds in a major.

Redman got off to a great start with four birdies in his first six holes and he made the turn in 33 shots, his best nine-hole score of the week. He made a couple of bogeys late in the round, but got up-and-down from 30 yards away on the final hole to clinch his first career under-par round in a major.

Redman struggled in terms of driving the ball in the fairway as he hit just 5-14, but his scrambling was the best he has done all week. He hit 10-18 greens in regulation on Sunday and hit 45 of 72 for the week. He made birdie on every hole but the eighth on the front nine over the course of the week and played the front nine in six under par.

Glover had rounds of 72-69-71-71 in recording his 283 score. For the third straight round he played very well on the front nine and made the turn at one under par 35. He reached two under par for the day with a birdie on the par five 12th hole, but made bogey on each of the last two holes to finish at even par for the day and one under for the tournament. Glover made birdie on the second hole all four days, but made bogey on the 18th hole all four days.

Glover hit just 9-18 greens in regulation on Sunday, but was 46-72 for the week. He also drove the ball in the fairway for 41-56 holes. Glover did not have a double bogey all week on the course that had rough that was a foot high. He had 15 birdies and 14 bogeys. He had just one three-putt green all week.

Stanley had rounds of 75-67-73-71 for the week in recording his score of 286, two over par. His second round 67 and front nine 32 were the best by a former Tiger this week.

Stanley was Mr. Par on Sunday as he had 15 to go with two birdies and one double bogey on the 11th hole. He reached 9-18 greens in regulation and finished the tournament with 11 birdies and an eagle, but he had three double bogeys.