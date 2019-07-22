UofSC’s president-elect set to hold press conference

Robert Calsen/USC

Courtesy: Tim Scott/Twitter



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – President-elect Lt. General Robert Caslen will hold his first press conference Monday since being voted in as the University of South Carolina’s next president.

The university’s Board of Trustees voted 11-8 in favor of Caslen on July 19th.

Former president Harris Pastides issued a statement following last week’s selection.

Read @HarrisPastides message to the Carolina family: pic.twitter.com/yUkVsnbVC5 — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) July 21, 2019

The presser will be held on the first floor of the USC School of Law on Monday at 11 a.m.