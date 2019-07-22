UofSC’s president-elect set to hold press conference

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – President-elect Lt. General Robert Caslen will hold his first press conference Monday since being voted in as the University of South Carolina’s next president.

The university’s Board of Trustees voted 11-8 in favor of Caslen on July 19th.

Former president Harris Pastides issued a statement following last week’s selection.

The presser will be held on the first floor of the USC School of Law on Monday at 11 a.m.

