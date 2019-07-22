Victim trying to sell car via LetGo app shot, suspect arrested: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An arrest has been made in one of several shooting incidents over the weekend in Richland County.

Jakeise Wanya Caldwell is behind bars and is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Caldwell, 23, allegedly met the victim outside Rush’s on Broad River about possibly selling a car to him.

When they met up Caldwell shot and robbed the victim, deputies say.

Sheriff Lott reminds citizens to take advantage of RCSD’s Internet Exchange Safety Zones when conducting transactions they arranged online. There are four safety zones located around Richland County. These addresses can be found at rcsd.net.

Caldwell is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.