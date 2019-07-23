Midlands restaurant makes the most expensive crab cake in the world, according to Guinness World Records

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —A Midlands restaurant is serving up a platinum dish that’s gone from the table to the Guinness book of world records.

Lazarius Walker, owner of The Twist on Two Notch Road, created a crab cake covered in platinum that is now considered the most expensive crab cake in the world.

“The thing about it was trial and error,” Walker said. “I’ve wasted so much platinum trying to get it right.”

The crab cake is infused with black truffles from Italy, and different types of crab meat.

The price tag, $310. this hefty price isn’t just to pad his pockets, but some proceeds will benefits a good cause.

“The whole purpose of it was to bring awareness to teachers,” Walker said. “Part of the proceeds when someone buys a carb cake goes to teachers.”

Those funds go to help teachers take a bite out of the expenses needed for school supplies. If you order the most expensive crab cake in the world, you’ll need to order ahead since it takes 48 hours to get your hands on it.