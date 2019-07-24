Two killed in collision on SC Highway 34 in Fairfield County

(ABC Columbia/FILE) Two killed in collision on SC Highway 34.

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a three vehicle collision in Fairfield County.

Troopers say it happened Tuesday on South Carolina Highway 34 near the intersection of Memory Lane after 1 p.m.

According to investigators, one driver attempted to pass in a no pass zone, which caused the fatal collision.

Authorities say two drivers died at local hospitals and one suffered minor injuries.

Troopers are investigating this incident.

