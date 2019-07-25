Authorities searching for Sumter County jail escapee wanted for murder

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is working an escape from the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Deputies are asking for citizens to be on the lookout for 32-year-old Stephen Stinnette who in custody for murder and considered extremely dangerous.

Stinnette is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He is bald headed with blue eyes. He also is described as having tattoos on his neck and the top of his head.

Stinnette is possibly wearing a detention center uniform at this time.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2718.