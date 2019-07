Nightclub shut down by Richland County Sheriff’s Department

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a club is closed following recent acts of violence and a shooting at the establishment.

As we reported, Club LaRoice was the scene of a shooting incident on July 20.

The victim was shot in the upper body and was treated at a local hospital.

According to the venue’s Facebook page, it provides adult entertainment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.