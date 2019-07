Sheriff: Carjacker steals vehicle with three-year-old girl inside

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say a three-year-old passenger is safe after being taken by a carjacker.

Roberto Lee Herrera, 39, was arrested 30 minutes after he stole the vehicle at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Ramblin Road, deputies say.

Charges against Herrera have not been released.

The child has been reunited with her mother.