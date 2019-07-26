Members of Gamecocks men’s basketball team visit with veterans, patients at Dorn VA

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Members of the University of South Carolina men’s basketball team spent part of their Friday visiting with patients and staff at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.

“You feel the energy as soon as you walk in. How everybody started smiling and even yelling ‘Gamecocks’ you felt the energy right away,” said Justin Minaya, a shooting guard with the USC men’s basketball team.

“Although our staff and our veterans love engaging them, what the student athletes learn is what it’s like to be in the shoes of a veteran,” said David Omura, CEO of the Columbia VA Health Care System.

This visit to the Dorn VA is all a part of the Gamecocks annual ‘8K Campaign’ to reach 8,000 fans in the summer through community outreach events. Players say this campaign is one of their favorite parts of the off season.

“The little things can make such a big difference. Just signing somebody’s hat, it can just put a smile on their faces. It’s just like, makes you feel really good because they’re really the heroes in our country, they’re the veterans,” said Minaya.

Veterans and staff members were able to get their pictures taken, talk to the players, and even get a hat with the player’s signatures.

“It’s awesome. You just don’t know how invigorating it is for the veterans. I mean, some are so much worse off than I am. Makes you feel good,” said Rebecca Randall, a veteran at the VA.

Some vets even gave advice to the team.

“Endurance. And not give up. Stay persistent, and work hard,” said Sam Belin, another veteran at the VA.

Other events the team will be doing as part of the 8K Campaign include spending time at the YMCA, helping out with a Habitat for Humanity project, and visiting the Ronald McDonald House.