Missing Kershaw County man found dead

Paul Dollarhyde / Source: KCSO

(Kershaw Co.) – Authorities say they have found the body of Paul Dollarhyde of Kershaw County.

In a Facebook post, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says his body was found in a densely wooded area near his home on Bywood Road around 6:30 this evening.

Dollarhyde, who suffered from schizophrenia, was last seen in the Jefferson, Mount Pisgah area of Kersahw County on July 21.

The cause of death is not yet known as local authorities are still investigating.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy.