RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says at least two people died in an early morning collision on I-77.

Troopers say it happened on I-77 south near mile marker 26.

Authorities have set up a detour on Exit 27 to Community Road to U.S. 21, which heads back to I-77.

Troopers say expect delays as multiple lanes are currently blocked.

