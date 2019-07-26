SC Sales Tax Holiday exempt items include some back to school supplies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Looking to mark those back to school items off your list?

The South Carolina Department of Revenue has released the dates for the Tax Free weekend.

The sales tax holiday will run Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Some of the tax free items are perfect for back to school shopping.

They include paper, notebooks, pens, pencils, and book bags , all without paying the state’s 6% sales tax.

We have a link to the full list of items on the tax free list and the SC DOR information site. https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend