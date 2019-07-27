Columbia man killed in Colony apartment shooting identified

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia may have been in self-defense according to police.

The incident happened at the Colony apartments on Bailey street around 9:30p.m. on Friday.

Saturnino Alphonse Williams, 24,was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot of the upper body.

A second male was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his life-threatening injuries.

CPD investigators have determined that prior to the shooting, the two injured males, later identified as Williams and another suspect, allegedly argued with several people and damaged vehicles in front of an apartment which prompted a 9-1-1 call.

Deputies say the suspects who were damaging vehicles were confronted and an argument started. The alleged suspects pulled a firearm on several people who then shot in self-defense, striking the suspects.

One other person suffered a laceration from broken glass during the incident., according to officials. The victims reportedly ran back into a residence for safety.

#CPDSCUpdate | Investigators have determined that two people were injured by gunfire, one fatally. Initially, officers believed there were 3 victims. A third person had a laceration not believed to be related to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/y2s8qvqUtP — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 27, 2019

After the shooting, multiple people from the incident location were questioned throughout the evening by CPD investigators.

The ⁦@CountyCoroners⁩ & #CPDSC Crime Scene investigators are processing the incident location. Several people are being questioned. Citizens who can help the case should call 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/LCuJGH1i9B — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 27, 2019

Initial evidence collected at the scene has indicated that some involved parties may have acted in self-defense and no charges will be filed at this time, according to Columbia Police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation.