Coroner: Vehicle went down embankment before crashing into St. Matthews Road home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 61-year-old Swansea man was identified as the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1000 block of Saint Matthews Road Sunday night.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Myron Riley died at the scene after his vehicle went down an embankment, overturned and collided with the home after 6:30 p.m.

Fisher said Riley was not wearing a seatbelt.

An autopsy was performed July 29, but the results are still pending.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the collision.