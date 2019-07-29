More than 53 thousand pounds of frozen meatballs recalled

WASHINGTON, DC (WOLO) — Home Market Foods, Inc., a Norwood, Mass. company says they are recalling around 53,217 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the products contain milk and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball items are labeled as “Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” products but may also have “Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs” products in them. The items were produced on April 2, 2019.

Below are the items that are part of the ongoing recall: [View labels

48-oz. plastic bag packages of “COOKED PERFECT BRAND HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS All Natural” and Best If Used By 07/02/20.

Food inspectors say all of the products involved have an establishment number of “EST. 2727” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a consumer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury. If you happen to still have one of these products in your freezer, the USDA is asking you to throw the affected items out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Click here to get more information surrounding this recall. www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.