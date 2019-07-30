78 new propane school buses coming to SC as part of Volkswagen settlement

The new buses will be ready to transport students within the next five months

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Some kids across the state will be rolling up to school in brand new, energy-efficient buses.

As part of the Volkswagen emissions settlement, which rewarded the state nearly $34 million after the automobile company admitted to using a device to cover up how much emissions were exerted by their cars, the South Carolina Department of Insurance revealed where some of that money would go.

Of the $9.33 million available, nearly $7.8 would go to the South Carolina Department of Education, which in turn would fund 78 propane-fueled school buses.

Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says the department already has 132 propane buses on the roads, but adding more to the fleet is part of a larger plan to improve how children get to school.

“Over the last three years, we have purchased 2,220 new buses that now have the best in technology, the safest equipment, and even air conditioning — can you believe that? A third of our fleet is where it should be and we continue to improve,” Spearman said.

Superintendent Spearman says this new fleet of buses will be ready to roll by next semester, saying the energy-efficiency will work wonders for students.

“The buses we’ll be replacing are 1988’s, and the nitric oxide that is emitted from those buses is rated at 10. The new buses we’re buying are at .02, so that’s just an example of how much better these buses are,” said Spearman.

Of the 78 buses, 22 are heading to Lexington School District One. 20 are headed to Horry County, 18 to Richland District Two, and 18 will be serving the needs of students in Beaufort County.

Dr. Greg Little, Superintendent of Lexington One, says strengthening their bus fleet with the newest and environmentally-is like celebrating “Christmas in July.”

“Not only are they safe and reliable, but they are also good for the environment. That’s really icing on the cake for us, and we’re just thrilled to be part of the process,” Dr. Little said.

In addition to the new school buses, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston Counties received two new electric buses and charging stations, while the City of Anderson adds a new natural gas-powered transit bus to their fleet as a result of the settlement.