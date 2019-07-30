Clemson’s Andre Branch signed by Arizona

By: Mike Olson

After four months of unemployment, former Clemson defensive lineman Andre Branch found his home with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals signed Branch to a one year deal Tuesday.

After being cut by the dolphins in March, Branch met with the Cardinals back in June. Branch did not meet with any other teams during the offseason, but he would not need to as he and the Cardinals came to an agreement Tuesday afternoon.

Branch joins fellow veterans Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs in the Arizona pass rush this season.

The former Tiger was selected 38th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2012 NFL draft. In his seven year career, he has recorded 187 combined tackles and 25.5 sacks.