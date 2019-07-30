Richland County, City of Columbia collaborate to bring more commercial development to region

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Tuesday, representatives from Richland County and the City of Columbia announced their collaboration to bring more commercial development to the area. Leaders presented their shared vision to attract more construction and developers.

“Columbia has a mix of properties that could fit almost any type of development. That is the great thing,” said Carl Blackstone, President and CEO of the Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce. “I think this is a great signal that Columbia and Richland County is open for business.”

“It’s necessary for us to create the kind of development that we need in our community,” said Paul Livingstone, chair of Richland County Council.

A tax break will be given to developers on projects that exceed $30 million in taxable investment.

“Allowing investments up to 30 million dollars to get a 10-year, 50% reduction in their tax rate,” said Livingstone.

“Working with the county to try to aggressively reduce property taxes on the types of development that we want here in the city. We want more retail establishments, we want more hotels, we need more office space, class A office spaces,” said Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

The projects must include a component of public infrastructure.

“Roadwork, parking garages, things of that particular nature,” said Livingstone.

Helping develop and grow the city and county, to attract people to live and work in the area.

“So we’re looking for thoughtful, private sector investment, vertical investment; that helps you create a dense urban core surrounded by great neighborhoods,” said Benjamin.

“But it will provide other opportunities, it will provide jobs which is very much needed, more demand for jobs will be higher wages. So it does have a trickle down impact for the rest of the county,” said Blackstone.

Leaders say there’s a demand for hotels, retail businesses, parking and workforce housing. With this new initiative, they hope to see developers of these businesses invest in the city and the county.