Bentley, pair of Tigers named to CFPA watch list

CHARLESTON, South Carolina – College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) announced its 2019 preseason watch list for the CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy. Thirty-four players earned spots on the list, including 2018 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy winner Tua Tagovailoa.

Two Tigers have previously earned CFPA annual honors. Former defensive end Da’Quan Bowers earned the 2010 CFPA Defensive Performer of the Year Trophy, while former running back C.J. Spiller earned the 2009 CFPA Kickoff Returner Trophy. Clemson is the only program with two players on this year’s list.

The 2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top. All FBS players are eligible for the award. The award winner will be announced January 15, 2020.

2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List:

Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Alabama

Zac Thomas (QB), App State

Khalil Tate (QB), Arizona

Eno Benjamin (RB), Arizona State

Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (QB), Army

Zach Wilson (QB), BYU

Michael Warren II (RB), Cincinnati

Travis Etienne (RB), Clemson

Trevor Lawrence (QB), Clemson

James Morgan (QB), FIU

Feleipe Franks (QB), Florida

Jake Fromm (QB), Georgia

D’Eriq King (QB), Houston

Nate Stanley (QB), Iowa

Brock Purdy (QB), Iowa State

Brady White (QB), Memphis

Shea Patterson (QB), Michigan

Adrian Martinez (QB), Nebraska

Mason Fine (QB), North Texas

Ian Book (QB), Notre Dame

Nathan Rourke (QB), Ohio

Jalen Hurts (QB), Oklahoma

Justin Herbert (QB), Oregon

Jake Bentley (QB), South Carolina

K.J. Costello (QB), Stanford

Sam Ehlinger (QB), Texas

Kellen Mond (QB), Texas A&M

Alan Bowman (QB), Texas Tech

Greg McCrae (RB), UCF

Jordan Love (QB), Utah State

Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB), Vanderbilt

Bryce Perkins (QB), Virginia

Gage Gubrud (QB), Washington State

Jonathan Taylor (RB), Wisconsin