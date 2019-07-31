Buying school supplies? Sales Tax Holiday starts August 2nd

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Mark your calendars.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue has released the dates for the Tax Free weekend.

The sales tax holiday will run Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Some of the tax free items are perfect for back to school shopping.

They include paper, notebooks, pens, pencils, and book bags , all without paying the state’s 6% sales tax.

We have a link to the full list of items on the tax free list and the SC DOR information site. https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend