2019 Sales Tax Holiday kicks off Friday in South Carolina, making it a good time to shop back to school

Friday kicks off South Carolina's tax-free weekend, where certain items can be bought without the state's 6% sales tax.

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO) — Friday kicks off South Carolina’s tax-free weekend, where certain items can be bought without the state’s 6% sales tax. Some of those items include back to school shopping, which you can do at stores across the state through Sunday.

“I think now is a great time for shoppers to come in and stock up and save a little money, whether it’s for their everyday basics that they want to get or if it’s to get their kids excited about going back to school,” said Tye Rather, Store Manager at Walmart. “Back to school items; anything you’d have back to school, back to college is included. Select electronics like computers are included. Clothing, and then you have items like diapers that a lot of people don’t realize.”

During the 2019 Sales Tax Holiday, not everything is tax-free.

“TV’s. I think a lot of people often think are tax-free that are not,” said Rather.

This weekend is a popular time to get your back to school supplies.

“Things are pretty and cute and fancy, and they’re new,” said Claire Antley, who’s going into fifth grade. “We bought some school supplies for a kid that isn’t as fortunate as we are so he can have school supplies too.”

“Some are a little scared, you see some kids that are dreading going back to school and some that are really excited,” said Rather.

And stores are prepared for the influx of shoppers.

“We do have an impact on customer flow, we see a lot more people coming in the doors to take advantage of the savings. We just gear up for that and we’re always ready for that peak customer flow,” said Rather.

For more information on the tax-free weekend in South Carolina, click here.