Governor creates 2020 Census committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Today Governor Henry McMaster announced the creation of a 2020 census committee.

The purpose of what is being called the complete count committee is to work with the US Census Bureau in order to raise awareness of the importance of the 2020 census and to encourage all South Carolinians to participate.

The census will take place on April 1, 2020.