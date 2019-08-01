Preseason top 25 coaches poll released

By: Mike Olson

The wait is over for the preseason coaches poll and there is a new face at No. 1.

After going undefeated and winning the National Championship last season, The Clemson Tigers take the top spot for the first time in school history with 56 first place votes. No surprise, Alabama follows them at No. 2. The Crimson Tide received just six first place votes. No other team had any first place votes.

The Gamecocks also received some love with 15 votes, although it was not enough for them to the top 25. They start the season at No. 42.

Perhaps what is more notable for Carolina has to do with how many of their season opponents find themselves in the top 25. The Gamecocks take on each team in the top three in Clemson, Alabama and Georgia. The team plays five teams in the top 25 with the lowest ranked opponent in that category being Texas A&M at No. 11.

The coaches top 25 is as follows:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State LSU Michigan Florida Notre Dame Texas Texas A&M Washington Oregon Penn State Utah Auburn Wisconsin UCF Iowa Michigan State Washington State Syracuse Stanford Iowa State Northwestern