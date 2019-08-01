Report: Williams-Brice Stadium leads the nation in fan ejections

A recent report found that the stadium had the most ejections of any college football venue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —More fans are getting ejected from Williams-Brice Stadium than in any other football venue in the country.

A report from KGW8 in Portland says the stadium has the highest ejection rate in the nation, with nearly 500 fans getting the boot in 2016. KGW requested stadium security records and reported their findings based on records provided.

Williams Brice Stadium security leaders say they are not alarmed by the high number of fans getting the boot, but they use it as a tool for growth.

“Just like fan surveys, it helps us determine our areas of improvement and what we can do to change procedures for the next year,” said Lt. Scott Ellis, of the University of South Carolina’s Division of Law Enforcement and Safety.

Lt. Ellis says the most common reasons for ejections are fans trying to bring alcohol into the stadium, or violations of their Code of Conduct.

Some possible reasons for ejection include fighting in the stands, throwing objects on the field, or engaging in demeaning chants.

The Gamecock Code of Conduct says fans will receive a warning. If they are caught a second time, they would be ejected from the game.

Lt. Ellis said his team has several ways to make sure fans are in line during games.

“We do have cameras in and around the stadium that we utilize and monitor. We also have a fan-text tipline that we highly encourage folks to use. That allows us to establish two-way communication to get more information. We also get in front of all of our event workers each year pre-season, and remind them what to look for with see-something, say-something. We include them as part of our security team because that’s another set of eyes and ears around the stadium,” Lt. Ellis said.

Lt. Ellis said while his team’s job is to enforce the Code of Conduct, he encourages fans to know the rules in order to have the most enjoyable game-day experience.

“I think as long as everyone is aware of that, then we’ll continue to see improvements like we have over the past few years,” said Lt. Ellis.

Williams-Brice Stadium was recently named one of the top ten stadiums in the county for security by the National Center for Spectator Sport Safety and Security.

The home opener for the Gamecocks at Williams Brice will take place on September 7, when the Gamecocks square off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.