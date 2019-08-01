Second night of Democratic debate attracts more viewers than first

(CNN) — Wednesday night the second Democratic debate came to a close.

According to Politico, the first night of the debate brought in 8.7 million viewers, a steep drop from the first night of the first debate on NBC which attracted 15.3 million.

The second night of the first debates brought in 18.1 million viewers and also featured former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris as the debate Wednesday night did.

The third Democratic primary debate will air right here on ABC September 12th and 13th in Houston, Texas.

