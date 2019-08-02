Focusing on consistency and chemistry, Clemson starts camp

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Dabo Swinney knows it when he sees it.

The special teams always find a way to stand out and possess championship instincts. Two of the last three titles have been brought back to the Tigers’ campus because they had that “it” factor.

As practice started Friday at the beginning of fall camp, coach and his players break down the signs they’re on the lookout for in the early stages that will show the top ranked team in the preseason coaches poll they can play late into the season once again.