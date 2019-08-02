GOP members gather in the Midlands for 52nd Silver Elephant Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Republicans from across the state gathered tonight in celebration.

Tonight, GOP members descended upon the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for the annual Silver Elephant Gala.

The gala is a state party tradition to highlight the accomplishments of the party.

The gala’s guest speaker White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney spent much of his time with press tonight justifying the president’s compromise on the trillion dollar budget deal.

Past silver elephant speakers include governors, senators, presidential candidates and future presidents.