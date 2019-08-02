One person shot during attempted robbery on Wildwood Lane

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say one person was shot during an attempted robbery overnight on Friday.

Authorities say the shooting happened on the 600 block of Wildwood Lane in Lugoff.

According to investigators, the victim said he was shot while leaving a house party, when two black males in a red/burgundy Grand Marquis approached him and attempted to rob him.

Deputies say one of the suspects had dreads.

Authorities say the victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.