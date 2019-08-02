Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) — A restaurant is helping out the family of Lexington Deputy Roy Hall, who was seriously hurt in June when a drunk driver crashed into him head-on. Hall is now out of the hospital, but faces a long road to recovery. To help him, his wife and their four young children; the owner of Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries stepped up and raised more than $3,000.

“It really, I guess just restores my faith in humanity,” said Jay Webb, owner of Hwy 55. “They’ve been regular customers here since we opened in 2012. And we figured out, how can we give back? And one of our big philosophies at Hwy 55 is ‘love your neighbor.”

Webb has known the Hall family since he opened Hwy 55 in 2012, and he decided he wanted to do something to help the family.

“He’s in a wheelchair, and he said he didn’t know how long he was going to stay because he’s in a lot of pain. Doctor says he’s going to be in pain the rest of his life,” said Webb.

On Monday night, a fundraiser was held at the restaurant, where 100% of the proceeds went to the Hall’s.

“I think every deputy that was on shift or even remotely thought about working that day came in to eat,” said Webb.

Employees, most of whom are teenagers, volunteered their time and donated their tips and wages.

“It left them almost emotional, and it left the kids emotional, and it left me emotional. It was just love, that’s the easiest way to put it, it was just love,” he said.

Roy and his family were at the fundraiser, to see the community’s support first-hand and to talk to them.

“Spent multiple, several hours talking to those people, and answering any questions that they had, and kind of reliving the tragedy. To me, that just speaks volumes about him, who he is as a person,” said Webb.

The family will be presented with a check at the restaurant on Saturday. Webb adds that if you wish to donate, he will gladly accept money at the diner and pass it along to the Hall family himself.