Driver killed after being ejected from car in Richland County crash

RICHLAND COUTNY,SC (WOLO)-One person died after being ejected from their car on I-20 Saturday morning.

The driver of a 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling south on the north ramp when the wreck happened.

Troopers say the driver ran into the emergency lane, corrected to the left, ran off the road and into a gorge and overturned.

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from their car.