Feaster officially joins Gamecocks, Dabo supportive of former running back

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – While speaking with the media Saturday, Carolina tight ends coach Bobby Bentley confirmed that graduate transfer Tavien Feaster has officially joined the Gamecocks after crossing rivalry lines from Clemson.

Feaster’s information was also added to USC’s roster on the official roster online.

Yup… this is gonna take some time to get used to. Tavien Feaster is officially a member of the #Gamecocks. pic.twitter.com/t8nf8u0beZ — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) August 3, 2019

Feaster graduated from Clemson this summer, getting his degree from the school. That was the most important thing he could accomplish in the eyes of Dabo Swinney, who was supportive of his former running back when speaking of his decision before the Tigers’ first practice of fall camp Friday. Hear coach’s full comments on Feaster’s departure from Dabo’s program in the video above.