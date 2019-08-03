Man arrested, teen wanted in Sumter double murder

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – A man is custody and a is teen wanted after two men were killed in an attempted armed robbery at a residence on Bowman Drive back on July 25th.

Sumter Police arrested Kelvin Bell, 33, on Friday. Bell is being charged with two counts of murder. He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

De’Quan Maurice Stevens, 17,who goes by the name “Day Day” is wanted on two counts of murder.

Based on a change in state law, Stevens is considered a juvenile. However, police will pursue charging him as an adult.

Anyone who has information as to his location is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that can lead to an arrest.