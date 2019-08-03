Two Sumter men facing multiple drug trafficking charges

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Two Midlands men are facing drug trafficking charges after Sumter deputies found marijuana and heroin in their car while serving a warrant.

Lorenzo Blackwell,29, is being charged with Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Trafficking methamphetamine , more than 28 grams

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Trafficking cocaine, and Possession of a controlled substance.

Assad Jamal McNeil,26, is being charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, more than 28 grams, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to investigators, Blackwell and McNeil were arrested after marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin were found inside McNeil’s vehicle when deputies served a warrant on August 2, 2019.

Deputies approached the vehicle, occupied by both subjects, to serve an outstanding burglary warrant on McNeil.

A large plastic bag containing marijuana — approximately 270 grams — was seen in plain view after both men were removed from the vehicle. Deputies also found a bag containing: 13 grams of cocaine, another package marijuana, 2 grams of heroin, 35 grams of methamphetamine pills, and .2 vials of 91-percent THC.

Four cellphones and $3,775 were also seized during the stop. McNeil and Blackwell were both transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.