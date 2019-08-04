Teen wanted for murder in Sumter turns himself in

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A murder suspect wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery has turned himself in.

De’Quan Stevens,17, turned himself in to Sumter Police Department officers Saturday night.

He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Deputies say Stevens was one of two people who shot and killed two men during an attempted armed robbery in the 300 block of Bowman Drive on July 25th.

Sumter Police arrested the other suspect, Kelvin Bell, 33, on Friday.